Corona del Mar Christmas Walk on December 4 Draws Thousands of People

Share this:

The Christmas Holiday Season is OOONNNN!

Just like the good old, pre covid daze, the Corona del Mar Christmas Walk was back and better than ever. Big crowds of happy people, many in costumes, some eating and/or drinking, and everyone having a great time.

Some great entertainment especially the Newport Beat in front of Brueggers Bagels. Amazing performance by the Unicycling Unicorn: 20 feet up n the air juggling a knife, a lighted torch and a club.

Happy Holidays to all….

Photos by Lawrence Sherwin