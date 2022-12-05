Corona del Mar Christmas Walk on December 4 Draws Thousands of People

By
Lawrence Sherwin
-
0
21
Share this:
dancing to the sounds of the Newport Beat at the Corona del Mar Christmas Walk / photo by Lawrence Sherwin

The Christmas Holiday Season is OOONNNN!

Just like the good old, pre covid daze, the Corona del Mar Christmas Walk was back and better than ever. Big crowds of happy people, many in costumes, some eating and/or drinking, and everyone having a great time.

Some great entertainment especially the Newport Beat in front of Brueggers Bagels. Amazing performance by the Unicycling Unicorn: 20 feet up n the air juggling a knife, a lighted torch and a club.

Happy Holidays to all….

Photos by Lawrence Sherwin

Beer Garden at the Christmas Walk / photo by Lawrence Sherwin

Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR