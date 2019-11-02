Councilman Cleared to Vote on Marine Ave. Trees

Share this:

Newport Beach City Councilman Jeff Herdman was recently cleared by the Fair Political Practices Commission to vote on future eucalyptus tree removal and infrastructure improvements on Balboa Island.

Herdman appealed a 2017 FPPC ruling to recuse himself on all of these projects based a conflict of interest because he owns a home within 500 feet of Marine Avenue. Herdman received a response to his appeal on Oct. 26 stating he could participate in “a decision that solely concerns repairs, replacement or maintenance of existing streets, water, sewer, storm drainage or similar facilities applies.”

“I am very pleased that I will no longer have to sit on the sidelines when it comes to contributing to these infrastructure projects,” Herdman said in a prepared statement.

He announced he and city staffers will co-host a Town Hall Meeting at the Balboa Island Fire Station at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14. He plans to explain the projects to be completed, an approximate timeline for each project, and their funding sources.