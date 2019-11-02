CdM Triumphs in Annual Battle of the Bay

Share this:

Corona del Mar and Newport Harbor high schools, longtime rivals across the bay, came head to head once again in the annual Battle of the Bay football game last weekend.

Corona del Mar came out victorious, 56-17 over Newport Harbor.

The NHHS Sailors started off strong, but the CdM Sea Kings quickly took control of the game and went into halftime with 35 points over the Sailors’ 10.

In the second half, Corona del Mar held on and widened their lead, with the Sea Kings offense syncing up for several touchdowns.

This is the seventh Battle of the Bay win in a row for CdM.