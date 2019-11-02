CdM Triumphs in Annual Battle of the Bay

By
Jim Collins
-
0
179
CdM tight end Mark Redman dodges an attempted tackle by NHHS linebacker Erik Hehl.
— Photo by Jim Collins

Corona del Mar and Newport Harbor high schools, longtime rivals across the bay, came head to head once again in the annual Battle of the Bay football game last weekend.

Corona del Mar came out victorious, 56-17 over Newport Harbor.

The NHHS Sailors started off strong, but the CdM Sea Kings quickly took control of the game and went into halftime with 35 points over the Sailors’ 10.

In the second half, Corona del Mar held on and widened their lead, with the Sea Kings offense syncing up for several touchdowns.

This is the seventh Battle of the Bay win in a row for CdM.

— Photo by Jim Collins
Corona del Mar wide receiver John Humphreys makes a jump catch during the game.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Sea King Luke Sullivan tries to take a Sailor down during the Battle of the Bay.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Corona del Mar Sea Kings with another Battle of the Bay win under their belt.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Mayor Pro Tem Will O’Neill during the coin toss at the beginning of the Battle of the Bay game last weekend,
— Photo by Jim Collins
