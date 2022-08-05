Crown Ace Hardware Raises $6,000 for Newport Beach Junior Guards

Share this:

Crown Ace Hardware, with three stores in Newport Beach and Corona del Mar, held a fundraiser for Newport Junior Lifeguards in June and raised $6,000.

This is Crown’s third year raising money for the Newport Beach Junior Guards and there’s no better feeling in the world to giving back to the community that has provided so much!!

“As a long term Newport Beach family owned business and passionate ocean enthusiasts, we are proud to support awesome and important local organizations like the NB Junior Guard Foundation and The Ben Carlson Memorial Scholarship Foundation, and the great work they do for our community,” said Crown Ace President Mark Schulein.