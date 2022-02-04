Crown Ace Raises Funds for CHOC Children’s Hospital

Share this:

Crown Ace Hardware stores in Orange County rallied together to raise $120,000 for Children’s Hospital Orange County in 2021.

Again in 2021, Crown Ace Hardware stores helped make miracles happen in Orange County for CHOC Children’s Hospital, its local Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospital.

Customers “rounded up” their transactions in Crown Ace’s six Orange County locations, including three in Newport Beach/CdM, to help generate more than $120,000 for their local children’s hospital.

Crown Ace Hardware is committed to being “The Helpful Place” in Orange County, and is passionate about partnering with the communities they serve to help great organizations.

“We’re proud to help make miracles happen for children in need,” says Crown Ace CEO Mark Schulein.

Since 2009, Crown stores have raised over $1,000,000 for CHOC and other CMN Hospital partners. Crown Ace owns or operates 20 stores in three states, including Hawaii and Arizona, and raises money for their local children’s hospitals in all of these markets.

Last year was an incredible year of fundraising for Crown stores, with nearly $400,000 total raised for local children’s hospitals and other important causes including Autism Speaks, Autism by the Sea, Newport Junior Lifeguards, the American Red Cross and dozens of others.

So far in 2022, Crown has already raised $23,000 for CMN Hospitals and are looking forward to another record-breaking year of fundraising for the kids who need it most!