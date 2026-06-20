Gallery Sonder in Corona del Mar Presents ‘Keeping Things Whole’ Group Exhibition June 20 Through August 30

Gallery Sonder in Corona del Mar is proud to present “Keeping Things Whole,” a group exhibition that considers wholeness as a condition composed through the interplay of presence and absence.

“Keeping things Whole” features the works of Peter Alexander, Adam Belt, Caitlin Carney, Cairo Dwek, Kaori Fukuyama, Monroe Isenberg, Anthony James, Gary Lang, Andy Moses, Eric Orr, Mark Strand, and Lachlan Turczan.

Deriving its title and conceptual framework from the poem “Keeping Things Whole” by poet and featured artist Mark Strand, the exhibition explores how the body can both interrupt and reveal the space it occupies.

In the poem, Strand proposes that the self, simply by existing, introduces an “absence of field,” a rupture within an otherwise continuous world. Rather than operating as addition, the work is articulated through what is withheld, rendered in negative space, fragmentation, and the fluctuating relationship between what is visible and what is implied.

Throughout the exhibition, the works extend these ideas through shifting registers of surface, material, and scale, inviting the viewer into activated and transformative encounters.

Drawing from the histories of California Light and Space, material abstraction, Color Field painting, and Minimalism, the exhibition examines how coherence emerges through ambiguity, severance, and mutable perception. Chromatic paintings, specular sculptures, and immersive installations engage evolving light and impermanent atmospheres, where physical and ephemeral states blur and redefine one another. As the viewer moves about the work, the act of seeing is reformed through pauses, voids, and fleeting impressions.

Whether through Gary Lang’s rhythmic, recursive sweeps of gradient color, Caitlin Carney’s paintings that distill lived experience into soft traces aglow, or Andy Moses’ shimmering surfaces that reflect the meeting of chance and control, the artists in “Keeping Things Whole” approach abstraction as a means of attending to what resists fixed definition.

Peter Alexander’s resin sculptures test the limits of solidity, allowing color and transparency to become the primary agents of form. Eric Orr destabilizes architectural signifiers, complicating distinctions of openness and limitation. Anthony James extends physical form through mirrored geometries that appear to recede infinitely, while Lachlan Turczan harnesses elemental systems to manipulate the site itself.

Cairo Dwek’s layered constellations draw together organic and technological maps, delineating networks of accumulation, variation, and interdependence. Kaori Fukuyama’s work examines the instability of visual certainty, using slight deviations in material and fabrication to merge object and space.

Adam Belt’s practice channels both scientific and devotional observation into contemplative structures, while Monroe Isenberg draws upon seriality and process, creating works that position order as something emergent rather than static. Mark Strand’s visual works locate meaning within silhouettes and stratified intervals, constructing provisional completeness through assembly and discovery.

Together, the artists in “Keeping Things Whole” propose experience as participatory, fluid, and in continual transformation.

“Keeping Things Whole” will be on view at Gallery Sonder from June 20 through August 30, 2026. Opening Reception is Saturday, June 27, 6 to 8 p.m. Gallery Sonder is at 3435 E. Coast Hwy, Corona del Mar. Visit https://gallerysonder.com.