Crystal Cove Conservancy Announces Summer Art Events

Crystal Cove State Park is known for its lovingly restored cottages, its beaches, and The Beachcomber Café serving breakfast, lunch and dinner just steps from the sand.

Crystal Cove also has a rich art scene, with many noted artists setting up easels on the sand to paint en plein air (in the open air).

Crystal Cove Conservancy, the nonprofit public benefit organization partnered with Crystal Cove State Park, has announced a variety of summer art events beginning June 21.

From painting a masterpiece on the beach to meeting local artists, art aficionados will have the chance to take part in the living history of art at Crystal Cove.

According to information from Crystal Cove Conservancy, its popular Great Plein Air Art Experience classes will return to the Crystal Cove Historic District on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 13 through August 31. Participants will spend the day capturing the beauty of the Cove on canvas. Crystal Cove plein air artist, Debbie Morines, will be an artistic guide as she takes participants through the process of creating a plein air painting from beginning to end.

All supplies will be provided. Class size is limited to 12 and the minimum age is 18. Pricing is $120 per workshop or $100 for Crystal Cove Conservancy members.

For those who prefer to look at art rather than create it, check out the new Meet the Artist events on June 21 and July 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held on the deck of the Crystal Cove State Park Interpretive Store in the Historic District, attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite Crystal Cove artists as they create a masterpiece right before their eyes.

On June 21, Long Beach-based artist Anne Kupillas will demonstrate her impressive watercolor technique. On July 5, Gobind Boyes will show attendees how to create beautiful seascape paintings. Each Meet the Artist event is open to the public and free to attend.

For more information about summer art events at Crystal Cove and to register for the Great Plein Air Art Experience, visit www.CrystalCove.org/Events.

To learn more about the Crystal Cove State Park Historic District and the history of art at the Cove, join a free Historic District Walking Tour happening every fourth Saturday of the month. More information about upcoming Historic District Walking Tours can be found at www.CrystalCove.org.

Crystal Cove Conservancy works to protect the historic, natural, and cultural resources of Crystal Cove State Park. The unique public/private partnership with California State Parks means that all revenue raised is reinvested into programs that use the park as an outdoor classroom for STEM education. These programs will cultivate our planet’s next generation of environmental stewards, ensuring that Crystal Cove and places like it live on for generations.