Curtain Up: Broadway Returns to Segerstrom Center in 2021

Share this:

Broadway is back in OC!

Well, almost. You’ll have to wait until fall 2021, but it’s worth the wait. Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its 2021-2022 Broadway Series that starts next October, and it’s packed with terrific new shows and beloved classics.

The Broadway Series will include Center premieres of “Mean Girls,” “Tootsie,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and “Hadestown,” plus a glorious new production of “My Fair Lady” and two bonus options: “The Band’s Visit” and the Broadway powerhouse, “Wicked.”

The annual Curtain Call Series will be announced after the first of the year, expanding the list of Broadway blockbusters coming to Orange County.

Center President Casey Reitz said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be able to confirm that our beloved Broadway shows will return with this spectacular line-up. Show producers and our presenting colleagues across the country feel strongly the promise of effective COVID-19 vaccines will make it safe for companies to tour safely and audiences to return to theaters to enjoy their favorite shows once again. To our patrons, the Center extends its deepest thanks who have been so patient during the past nine months. I cannot tell you how eager we are to welcome them back to the Center.”

According to information provided by The Center, they intend to create an environment in which patrons, artists, crews, students, Center volunteers and staff all feel protected, confident and relaxed.

The Center continues to roll out a comprehensive, safe practices plan that meets and even exceeds guidelines prescribed by the government and health agencies. These include optimal air ventilation and circulation filtering systems, hands-free restroom fixtures, ticket purchasing at the box office and check-in at the doors, and hand sanitation dispensers throughout the Center.

The Center promises to monitor and evaluate progress, implementing protocols and safeguards as needed that will maintain a risk-free environment when Segerstrom Center reopened to welcome gusts back to its theaters.

Launching the 2021-2022 Broadway Series October 26 – November 7, 2021 is “Mean Girls.” The musical comedy, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2018, is based on the 2004 film of the same name, written by Tina Fey. Fey also wrote the book for the musical, and received both a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Book of a Musical.

Next up January 11 – 23, 2022, is a new production of the classic musical “My Fair Lady,” which made its bow on Broadway in 1956, winning six Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Up next May 31 – June 12, 2022 is the Center premiere of “Tootsie,” based on the 1982 film comedy. It was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2019, and won for Best Book of a Musical and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Santino Fontana.

Another Center premiere hits town July 5 – 17, 2022: “Pretty Women: The Musical.” It opened on Broadway in 2018, and is based on the popular 1990 movie of the same name.

Then comes a recent blockbuster: “Hadestown,” August 9 – 21, 2022. The show opened on Broadway in 2019 and is based on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, where Orpheus goes to the underworld to rescue his fiancée Eurydice. “Hadestown” was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won eight of them, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

There are two bonus options for 2022: The wildly popular “Wicked,” February 9 – March 6, 2022, and “The Band’s Visit” running March 22 – April 3, 2022. “The Band’s Visit” won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

For current season subscribers, no action is required at this time. Existing tickets and seats will be automatically transferred into the new series performances.

In the new year, subscribers will have the first opportunity to add additional tickets and purchase bonus options “Wicked” and “The Band’s Visit.”

Subscription packages will be available for sale in early 2021. Visit www.SCFTA.org for details.