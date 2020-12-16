Newport Beach Arts Commission Announces Public Sculpture Poll

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach is seeking up to ten artworks to display for two years in Civic Center Park, in the heart of Newport Beach, as part of its ongoing Invitational Sculpture Exhibition.

Submissions are now complete, and the jury has begun its review of over 50 sculptural works by artists from all over the country.

The City Arts Commission has announced a public poll which allows members of the community (and any other art lovers in the United States) the opportunity to endorse the pieces they would most like to see exhibited.

How it works:

Voting is online only.

Voting is for U.S. Residents only.

The period for voting ends January 10, 2021.

Members of the public may vote for up to three favorite works among those submitted.

Individuals may only cast their votes once. Voters must provide an e-mail address, city and state of residence, and a ZIP code.

The result of the public vote will be taken into consideration by the judging panel, and the vote is advisory in nature and non-binding.

The selection and installation process for the Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park is managed under contract with the City of Newport Beach by Arts Orange County, the nonprofit countywide arts council.

To view photos of the submitted works and to cast your vote for your favorite sculpture, visit https://www.sparkoc.com/nb_sculpture_poll.

The City Arts Commission is comprised of seven members, appointed by the Newport Beach City Council to act in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to artistic, aesthetic, cultural and historical aspects of Newport Beach. The City Arts Commission provides various arts programs and events throughout the year, for the cultural enrichment of our community, including visual, educational and performing arts.

For more information about the City Arts Commission, visit the City of Newport Beach website: www.newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts.

For questions, please call (949) 717-3802, or email [email protected]