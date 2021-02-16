Dance and Wellness Classes Plus Movies Return to Segerstrom Center

Share this:

They’re dancing again, getting fit and watching movies on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Now that COVID-19 guidelines have been loosened, the Center is again presenting its popular Saturday Wellness Classes featuring African Dance taught by Dr. Jewel, and Tuesday Night Dance Classes with Broadway, film and television extraordinaire Lauren Lim Jackson.

These have been added to the previously announce March Movie Nights on the Argyros Plaza.

Wellness Classes

There’s no better place to get physical than the Center’s Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Dr. Jewel and African Soul International blend tradition, culture, history and music with these fun and vigorous dance workouts.

Saturdays: February 20 and 27 from 11 a.m. to noon. Tickets: $10 per person. Just 28 spaces are available.

Masks must be worn by all participants upon check-in and until they arrive to their assigned spots. Each participant will be spaced 8 feet from others and dance movements will be stationary. Yoga mats are encouraged but will not be provided by the Center, participants should bring their own mat. The instructor will be on-stage and will not provide tactile cuing. Contactless check-in will include a touchless thermometer temperature check. Hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the Plaza.

Tuesday Night Dance Classes

Broadway’s Lauren Lim Jackson will teach iconic moves seen on the Great White Way in such hit shows as “Chicago,” “Memphis,” “Motown” and “Pretty Woman.” Jackson, who hails from Orange County, has numerous musical theater credits to her name, including “Finian’s Rainbow,” “Wonderland,” “Memphis,” “Motown the Music” and “Pretty Woman the Musical” (coming soon to the Center’s Broadway Season). No experience necessary – the Argyros Plaza is strictly a no-judgement zone!

Tuesdays: March 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10 per person, 25 spaces available.

Masks must be worn by all participants upon check-in and until they arrive to their assigned spots. Each participant will be spaced 8 feet from others and dance movements will be stationary. The instructor will be onstage and will not provide tactile cuing. Contactless check-in will include a touchless thermometer temperature check. Hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the Plaza

Movie Nights

Four Hollywood blockbusters: “Hidden Figures” on March 5, “The Lego Movie” on March 6, “Roman Holiday” on March 12 and “Hello Dolly!” on March 13. All movies will be closed captioned. Each a classic. March’s Movie Nights are like a drive-in movie but without the carbon emissions.

Movie Night ticket prices are $20 for pods accommodating 1 to 3 people, $30 for pods accommodating up to 4 people, and $40 for pods accommodating up to 6 people. Guests are advised to determine the maximum number of people they anticipate attending to ensure your pod can accommodate your entire party. The Center will call you prior to your event to verify the number attending in your pod. Set-up begins at 5:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 6:30 p.m.

Masks must be worn by all guests upon check-in and until they arrive to their assigned viewing areas. Each viewing area will be separated by 8 feet of space from neighboring viewing areas. Contactless check-in will include a touchless thermometer temperature check, and hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the Plaza. Movie goers should plan to bring their own folding chairs, blankets and refreshments as these will not be provided by the Center. Due to space and sightline limitations, tables, barbecues and food preparation will not be permitted on the Plaza.

Tickets to any of these events can be purchased online at https://www.scfta.org/Events/Plaza-Events or by phone at (714) 556-2787 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Center’s outdoor presentations on the Argyros Plaza comply with government recommendations for Orange County’s current tier status. Masks must be worn by all guests upon check-in and until they arrive at their assigned space. Contactless check-in will include wellness and touchless temperature checks.