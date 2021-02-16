Newport Chamber Gov. Affairs Meeting Feb. 18 Hosts NBPD Chief Jon Lewis

Share this:

Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis is the special guest at the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 8 a.m.

Chief Lewis will share information related to 2020 crime statistics and upcoming goals and efforts for the City of Newport Beach.

Chief Lewis assumed office as the 10th Chief of Police of the Newport Beach Police Department on March 22, 2016. He graduated with honors from California State University, Long Beach, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Speech Communication. He also holds a Master of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Chapman University. Chief Lewis is a graduate of several advanced law enforcement training courses and was awarded an Executive Certificate from the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). These courses include the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute and POST Command College, where he was selected as class speaker.

He began his law enforcement career with the Newport Beach Police Department in July of 1991 and steadily rose through the ranks.

Chief Lewis has been highly involved with the Newport Beach community for many years. He is a graduate of the Leadership Tomorrow program, served as the Chair of the Board of Directors and was recognized with the Excellence in Leadership Award.

He is a member of the prestigious Commodore’s Club of the Newport Beach Chamber as well as the Board of Directors for Visit Newport Beach and Newport Beach and Company.

He holds executive leadership positions at the local, county, and state levels, serving as incoming Vice President of the Orange County Chiefs’ and Sheriff’s Association and on the Finance Committee for the California Police Chiefs Association.

Chief Lewis is committed to selfless service, ethical leadership and maintaining longstanding community partnerships which ensure Newport Beach is a world-class city in which to live, visit and do business.

He and his wife, Darcy, have two children, Claire and JT, and reside in Orange County.

To register for this Zoom presentation, visit the Chamber’s website at www.NewportBeach.com.