Dave Miner Named New Newport Beach Police Chief

Dave Miner, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD), has been named as its next Chief of Police, City Manager Grace Leung announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Miner has held a variety of field and command-level positions since he joined the NBPD in 2002, including deputy chief overseeing the detective and patrol/traffic divisions.

He has served as acting chief since the December retirement of his predecessor, Joe Cartwright.

“Dave is an exemplary public safety officer and leader who has earned the respect and trust of his staff and the community,” Leung said. “He is a natural fit to lead the department into a new era as we develop and deploy new crime-fighting technologies and implement quality-of-life initiatives.”

Miner will be the 12th Chief of Police in NBPD history, leading a staff of 235 employees who serve in five divisions and a variety of specialized units.

Miner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and is a graduate of several leadership institutes and advanced law enforcement training courses.