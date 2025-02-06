Lido Theater Hosts Oscar Night Cinema Series Leading Up to 2025 Academy Awards

Legendary actress Bette Davis won two Best Actress Oscars during her long and illustrious career. She deserves another award for helping put the Lido Theater on the map.

The Lido Theater opened to the public on October 27, 1939. The opening film was “Jezebel” starring Bette Davis, a resident of nearby Corona del Mar.

This month moviegoers can enjoy screenings of more recent Academy Award-winning movies during the Lido Theater’s Oscar Night Cinema Series, running through February 28.

This celebration of past Academy Award-winning films that have captivated audiences and critics alike concludes prior to this year’s Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2.

“There’s something magical about experiencing cinematic excellence in a theater as timeless as The Lido,” said Hollywood producer and Newport Beach native Joseph “McG” Nichol, whose company, River Jetty Restaurant Group, recently took over operation of the venue. “Our Oscar Night Cinema Series allows us to celebrate the artistry of film with the community while building excitement for this year’s Oscars and honoring The Lido’s legacy as a hub for film appreciation.”

The series will include titles such as “Chariots of Fire” (Best Picture winner, 1982), “Titanic” (Best Picture winner, 1998), “Braveheart” (Best Picture winner, 1995) and “Forrest Gump” (Best Picture winner, 1994), among others.

The Lido Theater Oscar Night Cinema Series Schedule:

Friday, February 7, 2025: “American Beauty”

Tuesday, February 11, 2025: “The King’s Speech”

Friday, February 14, 2025: “Titanic”

Monday, February 17, 2025: “Chariots of Fire”

Wednesday, February 19, 2025: “Braveheart”

Friday, February 28, 2025: “Forrest Gump”

The Lido Theater is located at 3459 Via Lido, in Newport Beach. Parking is located in the Via Lido Plaza parking lot with free parking off Finley Avenue. All film screenings start at 7 p.m.

For more information about The Lido Theater, to inquire about hosting a private event and to stay up-to-date on the future entertainment schedule of live music, movies, and other performances visit www.thelidotheater.com.