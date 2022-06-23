Dazzling Musical ‘Pretty Woman’ Comes to Segerstrom Center July 5 – 17

Share this:

Remember “Pretty Woman,” the 1990 romantic comedy film directed by Garry Marshall, and starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts? It was the third highest grossing movie of 1990, and Roberts received a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award Best Actress nomination for her as a down-on-her-luck Hollywood prostitute who is hired to be an escort for a wealthy businessman.

The film’s title “Pretty Woman” is based on the 1964 song “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison. That song has found its way into the musical version of “Pretty Woman” that comes to Segerstrom Center July 5 – 17.

Yes, some three decades after the popular film hit the silver screen, a musical version hit Broadway. It features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69,” “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. “Pretty Women” is helmed by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde”).

The Hollywood Reporter called “Pretty Woman” the musical “Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale.”

“If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” said BuzzFeed News, and for good reason: this touring production stars Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as businessman Edward Lewis, and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward.

Pascal is no stranger to the Segerstrom Stage. He and his “Rent” co-star Anthony Rapp reprised the “Rent” roles the created on Broadway for a touring production that came to Segerstrom Center, and several years ago he played Shakespeare in the touring production of the musical comedy hit “Something Rotten” that landed at Segerstrom Center.

If Olivia Valli’s last name sounds familiar, it’s because her grandfather is the legendary singer Frankie Valli. Not only is Olivia following in Frankie’s footsteps, she was in an off-Broadway production of “Jersey Boys” (the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons) portraying her real grandmother, Mary Delgado. She was also the Elphaba understudy on the “Wicked” 2nd National Tour.

Tickets are on sale now for this “irresistible” musical. Visit www.SCFTA.com for details.

COVID-19 Policy

The Center’s current COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders aged 15 and older to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Fully vaccinated means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose.

To enter the theatre, please bring a photo ID (for guests over 18 years old) and proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

Ticket holders without proof of vaccination can present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR taken within 48 hours or antigen taken within 24 hours) of the performance. Along with their ticket, attendees will need to bring either documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result, emailed result, or a picture of results showing a negative diagnosis as well as the date and their name. At-home tests will not be accepted.

As of April 1, masks are not required but are strongly recommended for all ticket holders.