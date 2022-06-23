Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort Hosts Independence Day on the Back Bay July 4

Share this:

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina is hosting a Fourth of July holiday celebration filled with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Celebrate Independence Day on the Back Bay with a weekend full of games, watersports, movies on the beach, food and drinks, live entertainment, and one of Southern California’s largest fireworks shows, co-sponsored by the City of Newport Beach.

On Monday, July 4, gates open at 8 a.m. Arrive early to set up beach chairs and umbrellas and experience all that Newport Dunes has to offer.

Check out the newly expanded Inflatable Water Park and watersports rentals including kayaks, pedal boats, stand up paddleboards and the resort’s 21-foot electric Duffy boats.

Grab a bite at Moe B’s Munchies, Newport Dunes’ walk-up lunch shop, serving a menu of American favorites and signature cocktails, and listen to the sounds of DJ yo-b1 from the new expanded patio.

Save room for the Food Trucks Feast featuring nine of the region’s favorite food trucks plus a full bar, and get your groove on just steps away with live music by The Dreamboats. Saunter over to the Gazebo Lawn & Garden with lawn games, shade, and music.

Take a seat on the sand after dark to experience a spectacular pyrotechnic fireworks show, co-sponsored by the City of Newport Beach.

Reservations for onsite parking are now available for $100 for one vehicle to park in one space. Day-of parking will also be available for $50 in an unpaved lot off of Coast Highway and based on availability. To purchase a parking pass visit www.NewportDunes.com.

Individual entrance into Newport Dunes is free. Food, beverage, rentals and onsite parking are additional.

4th of July Schedule

Inflatable Water Park & Watersports Rentals

When: 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Details: Purchase a pass to the Inflatable Water Park, or rent kayaks, pedal boats, stand up paddle boards, or a 21-foot electric Duffy boat (seats up to eight people). Advance reservations can be made online and are recommended for all watersports. Please be aware that for the safety of guests, all water activity in the lagoon must not go past 8 p.m. in order for the fireworks show to commence.



Moe B’s Munchies – Beachfront Grill & Bar

When: 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Along the promenade near the market

Details: Delicious grilled burgers, chicken sandwiches, pizza, salads, and snacks. Full bar. Enjoy live music by DJ yo-b1 on the new expanded patio!

Food Trucks Feast

When: 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: At the Horseshoe past Pavilion C

Details: Trucks include Salt N’ Pepper, Drizzle, Kettle Corn King, Italian BBQ, Monkey Business Cafe, Sabroso BBQ, Foodilicious, Mom’s Kitchen, and Kiki’s Cuban. A full bar will be available.

Live Music by The Dreamboats

When: 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: At the stage by Pavillion C

Details: Bring your chair and umbrella and unwind on the sand.

Groovin’ at the Gazebo

When: 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Gazebo Lawn & Garden

Details: Music and fun lawn games including giant Jenga, giant Connect 4, and Bean Bag Toss. No chairs, BBQs or coolers will be allowed in this area. Limited seating will be available including high-top cocktail tables.

Fireworks Show

When: 9 p.m., Monday, July 4

Details: The show is co-sponsored by the City of Newport Beach.

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is at 1131 Back Bay Dr. For more information about Independence Day on the Back Bay, to book watersports activities, and to purchase a Fourth of July Reserved Parking Pass, please visit NewportDunes.com/event/independence-day-on-the-back-bay.

For more information on events and amenities at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort or to book a reservation, please call (949) 729-3863 or visit NewportDunes.com