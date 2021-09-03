Deadline Approaching to Turn in Unwanted Boats in Newport Harbor for Free

Share this:

Have a boat in Newport Harbor you no longer want but don’t know what to do with it? The city of Newport Beach can help with that.

Getting rid of a boat with little or no resale value can be difficult, and sometimes the cost of disposal is greater than the value of the vessel. This can lead to vessel abandonment, which presents potential hazards to the public and the environment.

Now through Swept. 10, boat owners can take advantage of the state-funded Vessel Turn-In Program (VTIP), a statewide program created to help boat owners surrender their unwanted recreational boats to participating agencies for free.

The city of Newport Beach is participating in the VTIP program, which is free to registered boat owners.

If you would like to participate, or know someone who might benefit from the program, please contact the City of Newport Beach Harbor Department at (949) 270-8159 before Sept. 10. The program is only for recreational vessels. Commercial vessels are not eligible.

Newport Beach will consider unwanted vessels from surrounding communities. The boats do not have to be anchored in Newport Harbor.

For more information visit www.newportbeachca.gov/VTIP.