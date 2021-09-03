Sherman Gardens 25th Annual Garden Tour Raises $75K for Education Programs

Share this:

The 25th Annual Newport Beach Garden Tour and Summer Garden Party, Held on August 28 and presented by the Volunteer Association of Sherman Library & Gardens, raised $75,575 for children’s education programs. It’s the largest amount the event has raised in its 25-year history.

Fundraising for this year’s Garden Tour got a generous kick start from Julia & George Argyros.

“The Argyros’ approached us early in the year with a generous donation of $25,000 to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the tour,” said Scott LaFleur, executive director of Sherman Library & Gardens. “Our members, volunteers, local merchants, and the community followed suit with generous support for our children’s education programs,” he added.

The Newport Beach Garden Tour was presented virtually this year and included six residential gardens, with a few located outside of the Newport Beach area. A special garden on this year’s tour was part of the Thornton Estate in San Marino, California.

A highlight of the Summer Garden Party was the Garden Party Hat Contest.

“We had 43 garden party guests entered the Hat Contest. Our judges from Orange Coast Magazine, Recycled Rags, and South Coast Plaza’s Stylist Program had their work cut out for them selecting the winners. All of the creative and beautiful hats made for a truly festive atmosphere in the gardens,” said Beverly Morgan, Venue Manager for Sherman Library & Gardens.

