DISC Sports & Spine Center in Newport Beach Adds New Physician Partners

DISC Sports & Spine Center in Newport Beach continues to strengthen its team of doctors with the addition of two new physician partners.

Joining the renowned spine care practice are pain management specialist/physiatrist Leia Rispoli, M.D. and orthopedic spine surgeon Nick Jain, M.D., both of whom are board-certified, outcome-driven and committed to the level of excellence for which DISC is known.

The announcement was made by James H. Becker, CEO of DISC parent company Trias Global, a member of the Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio.

“Earlier this year, we announced a strategic growth partnership that was created to expand DISC in several ways, one of which is staffing,” Becker said. “As such, I’m pleased to have recruited two of the brightest, most promising doctors to come aboard and help us further build out our team.”

Leia Rispoli, M.D., a double-board-certified interventional pain management specialist and physiatrist, brings DISC new treatment options for chronic pelvic floor pain while rounding out the center’s comprehensive diagnostic offering with nerve conduction and electromyography (EMG) studies. Rispoli treats a wide range of chronic and acute pain conditions, including advanced neuromodulation (spinal cord stimulation) techniques, ultrasound-guided interventional procedures and regenerative medicine techniques. Read more.

“I have always been impressed by the reputation of DISC and its doctors, so taking this opportunity to join them was an obvious next step for me. I look forward to redefining what’s possible in pain management,” said Dr. Rispoli.

Nick Jain, M.D. is a fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon whose compassionate, individualized approach to adult degenerative spinal care comes through in his minimally invasive techniques and motion preservation surgeries. Actively involved in clinical research and emerging technologies, he is skilled in leading-edge, minimally invasive treatments like basivertebral nerve ablation, which is often a game-changer for chronic low back pain sufferers.

“DISC is a world-class organization doing some truly next-level spine surgeries right here in the heart of Orange County and all without hospital stays or infections,” said Dr. Jain. “Being part of this team means I get to collaborate with expert surgeons and push the boundaries of what’s possible while providing individual, patient-tailored care.”

DISC Sports & Spine Center is a premier provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach and full-service clinic in Marina del Rey, DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery and orthopedic sports medicine surgery in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a cost-effective basis.

For more information, visit www.discmdgroup.com.