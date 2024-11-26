DISC Surgery Center in Newport Beach Adds Renowned Doctors to Medical Team

Share this:

DISC Surgery Center in Newport Beach has expanded its physician roster with several new exceptional doctors whose specialties include spine, total joint replacement and pain management.

“In building out DISC’s ASC model, we have not only focused on identifying doctors who are leaders and specialists in their fields but we have also been committed to positioning their individual practices to thrive,” said James H. Becker, CEO of DISC parent company, TriasMD. “Each of these newly joining physicians is best-in-class, and we’re excited to work with them to serve an increasing patient population.”

DISC’s newly added doctors at the DISC Surgery Center in Newport Beach:

Steven Girdler, MD: Dr. Girdler is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon with a research-based approach to clinical care. He has expertise in minimally invasive and complex spine surgeries involving the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine. He completed his surgical residency at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City followed by a complex spine surgery fellowship at the renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In addition to his clinical practice, he serves as Director of Clinical Research for DISC Sports & Spine Center/TriasMD. Dr. Girdler will serve patients in Newport Beach and Marina del Rey.

Duke Hasson, MD: Dr. Hasson is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in disorders of the hip and knee, complex revisions of previous hip and knee surgeries, knee arthroscopy, trauma and general musculoskeletal conditions. He has created a specialized outpatient robotic knee and hip replacement program in Newport Beach. Dr. Hasson received his medical degree from The University of Texas at Houston, completed an orthopedic surgery residency at The University of Colorado, Denver, and his fellowship in Adult Reconstruction at the prestigious Insall Scott Kelly/NYU Hospital for Joint Diseases.

Brandon Hirsch, MD: Dr. Hirsch is a board-certified, dual fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon with comprehensive expertise in spinal endoscopy. He specializes in the minimally invasive treatment of complex degenerative disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine. Dr. Hirsch obtained his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine before completing his residency at Jackson Health System/University of Miami School of Medicine and a dual fellowship at New York Langone Medical Center’s Hospital for Joint Diseases and Rush University Medical Center’s Midwest Orthopaedics.

DISC Surgery Center is a network of outpatient facilities for high-quality, minimally invasive spine surgery, interventional pain management, orthopedics and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art locations throughout California, each DISC Surgery Center is focused on patient satisfaction, with top physicians delivering care in a safe, inviting setting. DISC is a subsidiary of TriasMD (a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company) and an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center.

For more information, visit www.discmdgroup.com.