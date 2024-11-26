Aspire Design Tour Arrives at SOCO and The OC Mix

Share this:

Newport Beach locals know Noah Blom as a City Council Member and former Mayor, but he’s also the owner of Arc Restaurant and Arc Pizza House at SOCO and the OC Mix.

And then there’s Moulin Restaurant, owned by longtime Newport Beach resident Laurent Vrignaud. His flagship restaurant is in Newport Beach, but he took the opportunity to open another Moulin location at SOCO and the OC Mix.

Those restaurants would be terrific spots to dine before (Moulin) or after (Arc) the Aspire Design Tour at SOCO and The OC Mix on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Aspire Design Tour will bring together top design professionals and enthusiasts for a day of inspiration, innovation, and networking. It promises a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with leading voices and creative minds in the design industry, with a vibrant mix of design-focused retail spaces provide the perfect backdrop for this event,

The event is presented in partnership with ASID (American Society of Interior Designers) Orange County, which seeks to foster connections and continuing education within the interior design field. The event is open to all members of the design community, from seasoned professionals to emerging talent, making it an inclusive celebration of creativity.

According to information from SOCO and the OC Mix, attendees can expect a full day of interactive panel discussions, CEUs, showroom tours, and networking opportunities that highlight the intersection of luxury, functionality, and sustainability in modern design. The day will conclude with an exclusive industry cocktail reception at the Fisher & Paykel Costa Mesa Experience Center, offering a chance for further networking and unwinding in a chic, design-forward setting.

The Aspire Design Tour promises exclusive insights into the latest trends to hands-on experiences with cutting-edge products.

“We are thrilled to bring the Aspire Design Tour to SOCO and The OC Mix, a true design destination in Orange County,” said Steven Mandel, founder and owner of aspire design and home. “With the support of industry leaders like Room & Board, BoConcept, Rejuvenation, and ASID Orange County, we look forward to fostering meaningful conversations and connections that will drive the future of design.”

For more information and to RSVP for this free event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aspire-design-tour-costa-mesa-tickets-1048835724887.