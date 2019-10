Share this:

Newport Beach’s coastal neighbor to the north had some furry, four-legged surfers catching waves last weekend.

Residents and their dogs flocked to Huntington Beach for the annual McKenna Subaru Surf City Surf Dog two-day event.

The event brings together the community, surfers, dog lovers, families and pets for a day of fun and fundraising in Surf City USA.

The weekend also included several dog, health and community booths in the surFUR expo.

For more information, visit surfdogevents.com.