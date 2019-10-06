Sandcastles, Sea Creatures Amaze Thousands

Share this:

Thousands flocked to Corona del Mar State Beach over the weekend to watch sand get transformed into castles and animals of the ocean.

The 58th Annual Newport Beach Sandcastle Contest was held Sunday at Big Corona Beach. This year’s theme was “fantastic sea creatures.”

The event was hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The two top prizes went to Chris Crosson, who earned the Commodores Award for Overall Best Creation, and the IB Posse, who took home the People’s Choice Award for Best Creation.

For more information, visit newportbeach.com.