Don’t Monkey with Patti LuPone at Segerstrom Center February 9

Broadway icon, musical theater diva and celebrated chanteuse Patti LuPone has earned numerous accolades during her long career.

LuPone won the Tony Award for her roles as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical “Company,” Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic “Gypsy” and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “Evita.”

Don’t Cry for Argentina, or LuPone, as she brings her one-woman show “Don’t Monkey with Broadway” for one night only in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on February 9.

During her show, LuPone explores how her life-long love affair with Broadway began and her concern for what the Great White Way is becoming today. During her musical journey, LuPone interprets classic Broadway show tunes by such varied composers as Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Charles Strouse, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, and Irving Berlin.

In case you missed LuPone’s most recent endeavors, she garnered raves reviews in the Scott Frankel-Michael Korie-Douglas Wright musical “War Paint” (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Actress in a Musical), and the Lincoln Center Theater’s production of the David Yazbeck-Jeffrey Lane musical “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

In London, where she most recently won her second Olivier Award for her performance as Joanne in “Company,” she recreated her Broadway performance of Maria Callas in “Master Class,” created the role of Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard” (Olivier Award nomination) and won her first Olivier Award for her performances as Fantine in the original production of “Les Miserables” and in the Acting Company production of “The Cradle Will Rock.”

Her complete Broadway, film and TV resume is lengthy and impressive. Impressive is also an apt description of her previous one-woman show at Segerstrom Center in September 2016: “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda…played that part.”

During that exciting evening, LuPone’s charming and charismatic personality shone bright as she sang songs from musicals she wished she’d been in, and of course classics from her starring roles.

Tickets for Patti LuPone start at $49 and are now available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787.