DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze: Be Safe if Participating in 4/20 Festivities

Share this:

According to the Newport Beach Police Department, April 20, or 4/20, is a “holiday” among marijuana users. Although recreational and medicinal use of marijuana is legal in California, the Newport Beach Police Department wants to remind drivers that it is dangerous and illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana.

“Whether it is on 4/20 or any other day, marijuana consumption puts you at risk of driving impaired,” NBPD Lt. Damon Psaros said. “Any substance that impairs makes it unsafe to drive.”

If you plan to participate in 4/20 activities and consume marijuana, designate a sober driver to take you home or stay at home. Do not drive, and never ride with an impaired driver.

Studies have shown that THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, can slow reaction times and make it more difficult for drivers to judge distances and keep a steady position in their lane.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.