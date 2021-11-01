Duke Spirits Launches Grand Cru Tequila to Benefit John Wayne Cancer Foundation in Newport Beach

Share this:

John Wayne loved his spirits, especially whiskey and tequila. In fact, his passion for bourbon and tequila traces back to his son Ethan’s discovery of The Duke’s lost memoirs, liquor collection and special blends sealed since 1979.

Enter Duke Spirits, makers of Duke Grand Cru Bourbon and Rye Reserves, made at a historic distiller: O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro, KY. They took The Duke’s recipes and several years ago launched a line of whiskeys crafted in his honor.

Now comes Duke Spirits Grand Cru Tequila, three new ultra-premium single estate tequilas from the highlands of Jalisco. The limited-edition collection was finished in the same French oak wine barrels that were used to finish Duke Grand Cru Whiskeys, creating a unique and exquisite flavor profile unlike any other tequila.

Duke Grand Cru Founders Reserve Reposado, Extra Añejo, and a six year old Commemorative Extra Añejo Limited Edition were created to commemorate and honor John Wayne’s love for Mexico, his connection to the land and his pursuit of the perfect tequila. Every Duke Grand Cru Tequila bottle purchased will support the John Wayne Cancer Foundation which funds novel and innovative program that improve cancer patient’s outcomes and saves lives through research, education, awareness and support.

“We are excited to share Duke Tequila with consumers throughout the United States,” said Chris Radomski, Founder of Duke Spirits. “The unique finishing process on the tequila creates a remarkable flavor and balance. It is an honor to bring this to life and support a cause that meant so much to John Wayne.”

Duke Tequila had a launch party on Oct. 7 at the Port Theatre in Corona del Mar. A $50,000 check was presented by Chris Radomski, Duke Spirits Founder, to Ethan Wayne, Chairman of John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

There was a special performance by country trio Runaway June, a group proclaimed by Billboard as the “Next Hot Trend in Country Music” and likened to The Chicks for a new generation. Runaway June is comprised of Naomi Cooke (lead vocals/guitar), Natalie Stovall (vocals/fiddle/guitar), and Jennifer Wayne (vocals/guitar). Jennifer is John Wayne’s granddaughter.

During the event, Guests enjoyed sampling the new Duke Grand Cru Tequilas and specialty cocktails.

For more information on Duke Spirits, visit www.dukespirits.com.

For more information on the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, https://johnwayne.org.