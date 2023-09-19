Eagle Four Partners Announces Inaugural Newport Beach Volleyball Invitational

Share this:

Eagle Four Partners, the Newport Beach-based private equity group, presents the Newport Beach 4-Man Volleyball Invitational, set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 21.

This one-of-a-kind tournament is put together with Hall of Fame beach volleyball player Steve “OB” Obradovich, and will feature both a men’s and women’s division.

The tournament will be hosted directly on the beach in front of Blackie’s by the Sea adjacent to Newport Pier and will feature a two-court stadium designed by Code Four, the award-winning creative agency behind the annual Pacific Air Show in Huntington Beach.

Kevin Martin of Eagle Four Partners, owner of the iconic Balboa Bay Club which has produced countless national junior titles in USA Volleyball competitions, and Hall of Famer Obradovich have also secured the key support of Mario Marovic of Lounge Group, which operates many of Orange County’s most iconic restaurants.

What sets the Newport Beach 4-Man Volleyball Invitational apart is its unique format. Unlike traditional two-on-two tournaments, this event will feature the fast pace of four-on-four competition.

A dynamic roster of superstars featuring Olympians and AVP stars such as Todd Rodgers, Jake Gibb, Taylor Crabb, Kelly Cheng, Taylor Sander, Todd Rogers, Sarah Sponcil, Betsi Flint and many more are all set to showcase their exceptional skills in this one-day event.

The flamboyant Obradovich, who was often called beach volleyball’s version of John McEnroe for his on-court antics, connected with Martin of Eagle Four Partners to become the driving force behind the event.

Martin quickly enlisted the support of VEA Newport Beach, Pendry Newport Beach, Newport Beach Country Club, Pasea Hotel Huntington Beach as well as the aforementioned Lounge Group (owners of Blackie’s by the Sea, Malarky’s Irish Pub, Dory Deli, Super Panga, and Stag Bar + Kitchen).

A portion of the proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the May-Treanor Ohana Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to promoting active and healthy lifestyles for young people through sports and educational programs.

May-Treanor won a national indoor championship at Long Beach State and a record three Olympic beach volleyball gold medals while partnering with Kerri Walsh-Jennings.

With open seating available on the sand, attendees are encouraged to bring their own beach chairs. Super Panga Taqueria will be serving food and alcoholic beverages (21 & over) to enhance the overall experience.

Limited public parking will be available, and attendees are encouraged to carpool or use alternative transportation options such as Uber. Bicycle parking will also be provided.

For event information, visit www.NBVolleyball.com.

Eagle Four Partners is a Newport Beach-based private equity group specializing in strategic real estate investments in hospitality, golf, and lifestyle residential. Eagle Four’s current asset portfolio consists of Balboa Bay Resort, VEA Newport Beach Resort and Spa, Pendry Hotel in Newport Beach, Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, and Ko’a Kea Resort in Kauai as well as other branded hotels in California and Arizona. Eagle Four also owns and operates the Newport Beach Country Club.