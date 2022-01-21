East Coast Highway, Marguerite Ave. Construction to Begin Jan. 24

Share this:

A construction project will begin Monday, January 24 to rehabilitate concrete sidewalks, curbs and access ramps on East Coast Highway and Marguerite Avenue in the Corona del Mar area.

The construction will require temporary, intermittent lane closures at the work locations. “No parking” signs will be posted at various locations during the project.

The areas impacted by construction will be East Coast Highway between MacArthur Boulevard and Newport Coast Drive, and Marguerite Avenue between Bayside Drive and 5th Avenue.

The concrete improvements are expected to be completed by the end of March, and will be followed in April by street repaving, which will be completed by the end of May. To minimize public inconvenience, the East Coast Highway repaving will be done at night. The Marguerite Avenue repaving will be done during the day.

The work is being performed by the City’s contractor, All American Asphalt.

For questions please contact Ben Davis at (949) 644-3317 or [email protected] or Andy Tran at (949) 644-3315 or [email protected] from the City’s Public Works Department.