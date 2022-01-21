Sprinkles Teams With Sanctuary App for a Cosmic Collaboration to Unveil 12 Astrology-Themed Cupcakes

Share this:

I have a confession: I love Sprinkles Cupcakes. Well, maybe that’s not a new thing, judging by the line of cupcake fans that are usually at the Sprinkles store in Corona del Mar Plaza on Avocado Avenue.

I’ve been relishing – make that devouring – Sprinkles Cupcakes for many years. I have bought them for friends and co-workers, and they have never failed to be thoroughly enjoyed no matter the flavor.

That track record should stay intact this month when I return to Sprinkles for their new line of Astrology-theme cupcakes.

These celestial-inspired cupcakes are made in partnership with cult-favorite astrology app, Sanctuary.

Beginning January 24 with Aquarius, this new line of cupcakes will, as the folks at Sprinkles tell me, take the guesswork out of selecting delicious desserts for the zodiac lovers in our lives. Carefully and playfully created with Sanctuary as their expert astrology guide, Sprinkles’ culinary team formulated cupcake flavors that celebrate each sign.

“As passionate innovators, it made perfect sense for Sprinkles to combine the emotional connection people have with food to the emotional qualities within astrology,” said Michelle Wong, Chief Marketing Officer of Sprinkles. “We are excited to unveil this new line of cupcakes in collaboration with Sanctuary, an authority in the astrology space, to offer our guests new and exciting flavors that draw inspiration from their unique personalities within the zodiac.”

“Teaming up with Sprinkles for this fun line of astrology-themed cupcakes has been such a blast,” said Ross Clark, CEO and co-founder of Sanctuary. “We’re excited for everyone to try their zodiac flavor!”

Here’s how it works: At the start of each zodiac sign, Sprinkles will unveil a corresponding cupcake for a delicious and colorful interpretation of their innermost traits.

Up first is the astrological sign Aquaris. Sprinkles launches a “Miso Caramel” cupcakes on January 24 for Aquarius: a caramel cake with a sweet and salty caramel core, topped with white chocolate buttercream frosting.

Next is Pisces, and the “Pink Fantasia” cupcake with a fluffy pink vanilla cake filled and frosted with pink marshmallow meringue.

This promotion runs throughout 2022, with a new flavor corresponding to an astrological sign every month.

And if you haven’t been to Sprinkles, well, it’s about time. Sprinkles offers premium cupcakes, cakes and cookies that are baked fresh in small batches throughout the day. Sprinkles opened its first bakery in Beverly Hills in 2005, drawing long lines of loyal cupcake fans and celebrity endorsements.

Sprinkles prides themselves in being passionate innovators and since debuting the world’s first Cupcake ATM, the brand has introduced layer cakes, cookies and brownies, launched a national shipping platform and has grown to over 40 bakeries and ATMs coast-to-coast.

Sprinkles is launching domestic and international franchising this year. For additional information on Sprinkles, follow @sprinklescupcakes on social and visit www.sprinkles.com.

Curious about the Sanctuary app? Sanctuary’s first-in-kind astrological reading app features free daily chat-based horoscopes coupled with membership offering of live, one-on-one readings with professional astrologers in addition to a deep astrological library.

Sanctuary’s social media following continues to climb, with more than 1.4 million followers including Ariana Grande, Diplo, and Maren Morris. They have partnered with Spotify and Snapchat, and been featured in New York Magazine’s The Cut, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Bloomberg and more.