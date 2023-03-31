Easter Church Services in Newport Beach

Share this:

Easter church services in and around Newport Beach, as compiled by Cindy Trane Christeson:

Christ Church by the Sea United Methodist (1400 W. Balboa Blvd). Apr 9: Sunrise service 6:30 a.m. at 14th St. / 10 a.m. at church / (949) 673-3805 / christbytheseanb.org

Corona del Mar Community Church, Congregational (611 Heliotrope Ave.). Apr 9: 6 a.m. sunrise service at Lookout Point / 10 a.m. at church / (949)-644-7400 / cdmucc.org.

Grace Fellowship Church (3170 Red Hill Ave., C.M.) April 9: 6:45 a.m. sunrise, 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. / (714) 549-8599 / gracefellowshipchurch.org.

Lutheran Church of the Master (2900 Pacific View Dr.). April 9: 10 a.m. / (949) 759-1031 / lightofthemaster.net.

Mariners Church (5001 Newport Coast Dr. Irvine). April 8: 4 & 5:30 p.m.; April 9: 6:30, 8:30, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. / (949) 769-8100 / marinerschurch.org

Newport Harbor Lutheran Church (798 Dover Dr.) April 9: 9:15 a.m. / (949) 548-3631 / nhlcs.org

Newport Center United Methodist Church, (1601 Marguerite Ave). April 9: 10 a.m. / (949) 644-0745 / newportcenterumc.org.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church (1441 West Balboa Blvd) April 8: 8 p.m., April 9: 8,10 a.m.,12 p.m. / (949) 673-3775 / olmc.net.

Our Lady Queen of Angels (2046 Mar Vista Dr.) April 9: 7, 8:30, 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. / (949) 644-0200 / olqa.org

Redeemer Orange County, meets outside at Temple Bat Yahm, (1011 Camelback St). April 9: 10 a.m. / (949) 553-2060 / redeemeroc.org

Rock Harbor Church (345 Fischer Ave, C.M.) April 9: 7, 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m. / (714) 384-0914 / rockharbor.org

Andrews Presbyterian Church (600 St. Andrews Road). Apr 9: 9, 10:30 am. / (949) 574-2200 / sapres.org.

James Anglican Church Newport Mesa (2995 Airway Ave., C.M.). April 9: 10 a.m. / (949) 999-3900 / stjamesnb.org.

James Episcopal (3209 Via Lido). April 9: 10 a.m. (949) 675-0210 / stjamesnewport.org

John Vianney (314 Marine Ave.). April 8: 7:30 p.m., April 9: 8, 9:30, 11 a.m. / (949) 673-3801 / sjvchapel.org

Mark Presbyterian Church (2200 San Joaquin Hills Road). April 9: 9, 10:30 a.m. / (949) 644-1341 / www.stmarkpresbyterian.org

Matthew’s Church (2300 Ford Road). April 8: 7:30 p.m. April 9: 7:30, 9, 11 a.m. / (949) 219-0911 / stmatthewsnewport.com.

Saint Michaels & All Angels Church (3233 Pacific View Dr.). April 8: 7 p.m., April 9: 9 a.m. / (949) 644-0463 / stmikescdm.org

Viewpoint Church. (866 W. 16 St.). April 9: 9, 11 a.m. / (949) 345-9228 / viewpointchurch.org

Watermark Church (3186 Pullman St. C.M.). April 9: 9,10:30 a.m. / (714) 597-6000 / watermarkocchurch.com

Cindy Trane Christeson can be reached at [email protected]