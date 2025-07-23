Elite Beach Pro Tour Returns to U.S. with Milestone Newport Beach Event This Fall

Volleyball World, the FIVB, USA Volleyball and Eagle Four Partners of Newport Beach have announced that the top-level Elite Beach Pro Tour tournament will return to the U.S. for the first time since 2018, with a landmark event set for Newport Beach.

The tournament marks a major milestone for the sport by re-establishing the United States as a pivotal stop on the elite global beach volleyball calendar.

The tournament will take place from October 7 to 11, 2025, bringing together the world’s top beach volleyball teams as they compete for vital World Ranking points toward World Championship qualification.

The action will continue with the Newport Beach Volleyball Invitational, a one-of-a-kind four-man showcase now in its third edition. This fan-favorite event unites AVP superstars and Hall of Fame legends in a celebration of elite competition and beach culture. Across both events combined, more than $500,000 in prize money will be up for grabs.

The return to California reflects a shared commitment by Volleyball World and USA Volleyball to elevate the sport nationwide, building on the remarkable growth and energy already underway across all levels of American volleyball. Global broadcast coverage will be available to watch via VBTV, ensuring audiences have front-row access to the action.

Fans will experience a true beach lifestyle festival with world-class competition, music, food, and entertainment. General admission will be free to the public, with premium hospitality and VIP experiences available for purchase.

“The U.S. has long been a key destination for beach volleyball, both as a competitive stage and as a home to a passionate fan base,” said Stephanie Giardina of Volleyball World. “Hosting the Elite Beach Pro Tour in Newport Beach reflects just how strong this market is. We’re excited to create an experience that celebrates that legacy while inspiring the next generation of American beach volleyball fans.”

According to John Speraw, president and CEO at USA Volleyball, “Hosting our first Elite Beach Pro Tour event on U.S. soil is a monumental milestone for American beach volleyball. Newport Beach is an iconic venue with deep roots in the sport’s culture, and we’re thrilled to welcome the world’s best athletes to compete here. This event not only highlights the strength of our beach volleyball community and reflects the sport’s incredible momentum heading into a new era of growth and global connection, including the LA28 Summer Games.”

Kevin Martin at Eagle Four Partners said that “We are thrilled to build upon the success of our Newport Beach Volleyball Invitational 4-Man Tournament as we take the next step in elevating competitive beach volleyball in the United States. Partnering with the FIVB, Volleyball World and USA Volleyball marks an exciting milestone—not only for the sport, but for the City of Newport Beach. Bringing international-level volleyball to our beaches is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the world’s top athletes while also highlighting the unique energy, hospitality, and coastal beauty that make Newport Beach a premier destination.”

For more information, visit https://usavolleyball.org.