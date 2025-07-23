Pacific Symphony Announces New Assistant Conductor Pola Benke

Pacific Symphony has announced the appointment of Pola Benke as Assistant Conductor beginning August 1.

Benke is an esteemed conductor and cellist recognized for her transformative approach to orchestral leadership and for bringing a modernized approach to symphonic repertoire.

“We are excited to have Pola Benke obtain the role of Assistant Conductor at Pacific Symphony,” said President and CEO of Pacific Symphony, John Forsyte. “Her impressive orchestral expertise will bring innovation and creativity to our organization and audience, and we look forward to seeing all she accomplishes alongside Artistic and Music Director Designate Alexander Shelley.”

“Pola is an engaging and engaged musician who I know will bring energy, dynamism and commitment to her work with our Pacific Symphony community,” said Alexander Shelley, Artistic and Music Director Designate. “I look forward immensely to working with her!”

Benke takes the role with Pacific Symphony in tandem with her position as music director of the Santa Monica Symphony, and assistant conductor roles with the Long Beach Symphony and Riverside Philharmonic, all of which are testaments to her flourishing influence across Southern California’s musical landscape.

As assistant conductor, she will lead Pacific Symphony’s Farmers & Merchants Bank Family Musical Mornings and the Youth Concerts, in addition to being the music director of the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra.

“Pola will lead the implementation of the artistic vision for Pacific Symphony’s education and community outreach programs, working directly with our Education and Community Engagement staff, as well as members of the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra,” continued Forsyte. “Her modern approach to orchestral music is sure to ignite passion and spark creative expression in the young generations who are involved in our programs.”

Hailing from Poland, Benke began her orchestral journey when she picked up the cello at the age of eight. The trajectory of her life has been guided by her endearing admiration for symphonic music. She has since earned master’s degrees in both cello performance and orchestral conducting. With this unique duality, she presents a rare perspective that combines the analytical mind of a conductor with the empathy and creativity of a performer.

Benke’s professional path has been shaped by collaborations with leading conductors and ensembles, including Maestro Neeme Järvi, Sian Edwards, and Paavo Järvi. Her participation in prestigious programs like the Järvi Academy in Estonia, the Dartington Music Festival in England, and the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music has further refined her craft, earning her recognition as a forward-thinking and impactful conductor.

For more information, visit www.PacificSymphony.org.