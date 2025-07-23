CdM High School Student Alexis Silva Survives Tumor, Releases Debut Album and Creates Children’s Health Foundation

By Jasmine Jenkins | Special to the NB Indy

Alexis Silva, a 16-year-old singer-songwriter from Newport Beach who attends Corona del Mar High School, will release her first full-length album on August 1.

Silva began making music early on, initially through choir and musical theater. She started songwriting as a way to express herself, creating her own lyrics and piano accompaniment. At age 13, Silva recorded her first professional song, which she describes as a “life-changing” experience.

“Seeing the impact that it’s had on other people who have gone through similar situations as me is the most rewarding and fulfilling thing ever,” she said.

In March 2023, Silva was diagnosed with an adrenal gland tumor which doctors initially believed to be cancerous. She turned to music as a way to cope with the uncertainty and fear surrounding her diagnosis.

“I did the one thing I know how to do, and that’s write songs.”

Her song “The Fight’s Not Over Yet” was released the day she underwent surgery for her tumor, a reminder to keep fighting even when faced with adversity. “Backseat Driver” and “Dirty Windows” followed shortly after, each shedding light on different moments in her battle against the tumor.

Her most recent single, “Proof of Life,” came out on July 4. The lyrics reflect Silva’s determination to survive and willing to endure the hardest parts of life, as long as she was still alive to experience them.

“I was just praying to God to give me one more day, and I was saying that I would take the worst experiences of life just to live.”

Silva has since turned both her music and her personal journey into something larger, using her platform to support children facing cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

In May, she was named the first ever teen ambassador for the Children’s Oncology Support Fund at the Cannes Film Festival. As the teen ambassador, she led the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Walk and Play event, a fundraiser for the hospital and the lifesaving care it provides.

Silva also founded her own nonprofit, The Fight’s Not Over Yet Foundation, to support children’s health care. Her club at Corona del Mar High School, which has over 40 members, engages the community through outreach and raises funds for her mission. Over the years, she’s raised over $11,000 for the Hyundai Cancer Institute at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where she received treatment for her tumor.

“There’s nothing more powerful than kids helping other kids,” said Silva.

Silva’s music and personal journey have caught the attention of several prominent figures in the industry. Grammy Award-winning producer Damon Elliott produced “The Fight’s Not Over Yet” and introduced her to his mother, legendary vocalist Dionne Warwick. Warwick later shared Silva’s story with Billy Ray Cyrus, who sent Silva a video message while she was recovering in the hospital.

Sometime later, Silva flew to Nashville to meet Cyrus in person. He has expressed interest in featuring her on his upcoming album, “Book of Broken Dreams,” and potentially including her on his next tour.

Her debut EP will contain seven songs that draw from her life, particularly her diagnosis and recovery.

“It basically sums up all of my story, and I’m so proud of it,” said Silva. “I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

For more information on Alexis Silva and her music, visit https://alexissilva.com/ and https://thefightsnotoveryet.org/.

Children’s Oncology Support Fund’s mission is to fund the development, research, and programs of less-toxic therapies for pediatric cancer patients across the nation. COSF supplies grants, and pledge funding to donor-dependent patient programs across the nation. COSF works directly with hospitals and established non-profits to build partnerships with its core values: Transparency, Community, and Relevancy. Visit www.cosffoundation.org for more information.