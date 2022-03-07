Enter or Watch Orangewood Foundation’s 2022 Adventure Challenge at Newport Dunes

Share this:

Orangewood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and one of the leading providers of services to foster youth in Orange County, is hosting its annual Orangewood Challenge at the beautiful Newport Dunes on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event raises funds that support Orangewood Foundation’s educational service programs, including the Samueli Academy Charter School, scholarships for college and graduate school students, and workshops which help current and former foster youth develop and achieve their educational goals.

In this exciting and fun multi-sport team-based adventure course, teams of four will run, paddle, and tackle challenges along an intricate obstacle course. The race is a physical, mental, and teamwork challenge designed for competitive adults of all ages.

Each challenger is required to donate $2,000 as an entry fee to cover race costs including food and equipment rental, and participants also set a goal to raise $8,000 from family, friends, and colleagues.

Interested in taking on The Challenge? Contact [email protected] or go online for more information at https://www.orangewoodchallenge.org.

For those who may not be up for this grueling challenge, you can still support the cause by purchasing spectator tickets for the Orangewood Challenge for $25 per person. Gather your friends and family and come out to support this cause and rally behind the teams who will be giving their all to claim victory in the 2022 challenge.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.orangewoodchallenge.org/.