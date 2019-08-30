Experience ‘Malice in Wonderland’ at Roger’s Gardens

Share this:

Roger’s Gardens Halloween Boutique Sale, Malice in Wonderland, opens this weekend.

Follow the white rabbit down the rabbit hole to experience Wonderland, a labyrinth full of strange and impossible décor to fill any home for Halloween, Garden officials wrote in an announcement.

“Enter the Red Queen’s domain, but be cautious of her wrath, or she will threaten to cut off your head with just a snap,” officials wrote.

Visitors can explore the Mad Hatter’s workshop, full of “treasures, surprises and frights.” Guests can also celebrate a “very merry un-birthday” by pulling up a chair for a cup of tea at the Mad Hatter’s tea party.

“In a world that is simply mad, visit to Roger’s Gardens’ Malice in Wonderland this Halloween season,” officials wrote. “We’re all mad here!”

Shop hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the boutique runs through Oct. 31.

For more information, visit RogersGardens.com or call (949) 640–5800.