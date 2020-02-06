Experts Discuss Tax Planning, Inheritance

Share this:

Experts gathered in Newport Beach this week for the 9th Annual STEP Institute on Tax, Estate Planning and the World Economy.

The event was held Monday and Tuesday at Island Hotel in Newport Center.

Matt Brown, partner at Brown & Streza LLP, in Irvine, was one of the experts at the conference. His topic was: “What’s in it for me? Income Tax Planning for Irrevocable Trusts.”

Another local expert, Richard Albrecht, founding partner at Albrecht & Barney, also in Irvine, spoke about “Why naming a successor Trustee is of Utmost Importance.”

Cynthia Brittain, a partner at Katten, Muchin, Rosenman LLP, based out of Los Angeles and Irvine gave a presentation about “Ethical Planning within our new Paradigm: The Globalization of Enforcement.”

Newport Beach resident, chair of the Orange County chapter of STEP, and Executive Vice President of Whittier Trust Company in Newport Beach, Greg Custer, chaired the two-day event.

“We are looking forward to hearing from national experts providing the latest information, learn alternative solutions to advanced planning strategies so we can provide cutting edge recommendations to clients and adjust our practices by turning our many challenges into opportunities,” Custer said in a prepared statement before the conference.

STEP, or the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, is a worldwide professional association for advisors who specialize in family inheritance and succession planning. The organization has more than 20,000 members across 96 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit step.org/branches/step-orange-county.