What is Grok and should you use it?

Today we are going to answer the question everyone is asking, ‘what is Grok?’ and why should you be using this AI system? Grok is a chatbot that was created by xAI to answer questions and help you connect with topics from around the world.

This AI chatbot is part of the premium user experience on X (formerly Twitter), and is Elon Musk’s creation. Grok is capable of doing a lot of things, but most uniquely, we noticed Grok has a fun sense of humor. You can get a good laugh from Grok, if you want to ask it for some funny jokes and engage with Grok in a humorous way.

You can also ask serious questions and engage with Grok much like any other chatbot. We’ve come to realize that each chatbot that uses AI has a varying level of programming behind the scenes for the creator’s purpose.

How does Grok work?

This is a powerful Ai that is powered by Grok-1 and is a unique language model developed in 2023. The first large language model of Grok was known as Grok-0 and that was developed with 33 million parameters. This means that Grok has capabilities much stronger than other chatbots for it has been trained on twice the volume of data when compared to other chatbots using large language model programming.

Grok works much like any other chatbot we’ve used before, such as ChatGPT. You can only gain access to Grok with a paid plan on X (formerly Twitter). This is available for use by anyone who pays for the level that allows access to Grok.

As soon as you have access to Grok, you’re able to log into your X account, and click on the Grok tab to use this chatbot. Ask Grok questions, or ask it to create images, and more! You will find out soon enough that Grok is quite the advanced little AI chatbot. You can even have access to Grok within your X account where you typically type text to post an update on X.

In that section, you will see the Grok icon to click and use Grok right within that area of your X account. This means that anyone who pays for an X account is able to harness the power of AI to learn something new, share neat imagery, and just make the X platform more fun and knowledgeable.

One of the cool features we’ve seen with Grok that is it has a humorous personality much like the creator, Elon Musk, has. Whether you enjoy Elon or not, the reality is that this AI almost matches his persona to a T, and it’s fun to get into this chatbot, talk to it, and enjoy the responses. This sets Grok apart from other chatbots as it is a more sarcastic personality than we typically see with these large language model AI bots

Grok is capable of updating in real time based on information across the platform. While it may not have access to some topics on X right away, it seems to scan the platform to help answer questions or provide knowledge to the person using the AI chatbot. Now, this means that we may not see Grok tap into outside sources for real time data, so keep that in mind.

Since Elon Musk stands firm on freedom of speech, it goes without saying that his Grok creation is going to be similar in concept. Grok doesn’t have the same censorship or safeguards in place to shield you from sensitive or controversial questions.

This is a positive move for Grok because we live in a fast paced world where opinions and topic matters change so quickly that you would be missing out on updated data if they were to place safeguards or censorship on Grok. This lack of censorship on freedom of speech inside of Grok allows you to have real time data on topics that may be deemed controversial in other areas of your internet usage.

The impressive way that Grok uses data shows us that it’s as intelligent as the other GPT creations. It passes most benchmarks at or above the same as the ChatGPT’s or other large language models we have access to in the AI world.

It seems that Grok knows how to evaluate human behavior much better than other models, which makes sense since it is drafted to be more aligned with freedom of speech and know what people are talking about on X. This means Grok would be more in the know of what topics are relevant, how people of today feel about them, and what type of approach it should take to keep the person talking with Grok and thus, keeping them on the X platform.

That said, Grok does not pass any mathematical tests, which makes sense. Grok seems to be an AI chatbot for the average person to use to connect with current events or have a slice of humor in their day. Grok almost seems to be the AI version of Elon Musk, so you can engage with Elon without engaging with him, so to speak.

As we continue to see new AI chatbots become popular in mainstream life, we will continue to see creators develop these chatbots to mimic certain personalities. We already have AI companions that can mimic a specific celebrity or famous influencer, so why not have a chatbot that starts to mimic the personality of our favorite online personalities or real life people?!

Grok seems to be the latest option with that concept; to engage with a popular personality type. Whether you love Elon or not, the reality is that many people find his personality fascinating, which is why some any are starting to hop on the premium version of X to use Grok AI to pick the brain of Elon and learn more about what real people are talking about right now on the platform.