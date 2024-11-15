Newport Beach City Manager Update: CERT Program, Breakfast with Santa, Family Fun Night

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

This week I would like to congratulate the newest members of the City’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and recognize the Newport Beach Fire Department for revitalizing the program after an extended COVID hiatus.

The CERT program plays an important role in our community, by training residents to assist first responders and provide support to their neighbors during a natural disaster or other crisis. CERT equips residents with disaster preparation and response skills that can be essential in an emergency.

The recent graduating class of 30 was the largest since 2019. These graduates, along with past CERT members, expand our community’s capacity to respond to natural disasters, medical emergencies and other incidents.

As Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles recently said, “Having a well-trained CERT team bolsters our entire emergency response system. These dedicated community members serve as our eyes and ears on the ground during emergencies, providing a critical first line of support before our fire crews and paramedics arrive. Their training and readiness directly enhance Newport Beach’s resilience and ability to recover quickly.”

CERT volunteers act as “force multipliers” in emergency situations, extending the reach and effectiveness of our first responders. CERT members are trained to handle a wide range of emergency tasks, from light search and rescue and fire safety to first aid and triage.

I’d like to thank Chief Boyles, our Fire Department team and CERT coordinator David Gibson for reintroducing this important resource back to our community. Thanks also to the National Charity League’s Newport Beach chapter, whose members acted as medical patients during a recent CERT training exercise that simulated a natural disaster.

I encourage all Newport Beach residents to stay prepared for a variety of emergencies through the steps outlined in our disaster preparedness web page, including the Ready Newport Beach emergency preparedness manual.

For those who would like more information on CERT, or to register for the Spring program and become part of the team, please visit our CERT web page: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/fire-department/life-safety-services-division/community-emergency-response-team-nbcert.

Registration Opens Nov. 14 for Dec. 6 Breakfast with Santa Event

Join us on Friday, December 6 as we welcome Santa to Newport Coast Community Center at our “Breakfast with Santa” event.

Enjoy a delicious breakfast, create crafts, play games, take a ride on a trackless train, and smile for a photo with Santa!

Registration is required and will begin Thursday, November 14 at 8 a.m.

Registration Opens Nov. 14 for Dec. 20 ‘Family Fun Night’ at Marina Park

Experience a fun family event for all ages with dinner and amazing views of the 113th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade on Friday, December 20 at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Activities will include crafts, games, and photos with Santa. Tickets are limited. Registration begins Thursday, November 14.

UCI Doctor to Discuss Headaches at Central Library Nov. 18

Join us on Monday, November 18 at 7 p.m. at the Central Library Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Ave., for a free forum by Dr. Crystal Jicha from the UCI Health Department of Neurology. She will present “Understanding Headaches: Identifying Triggers and Mastering Relief Strategies.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Register for this free event here.

The presentation is part of the 2024-25 season of Medicine in Our Backyard, presented by the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation in collaboration with UCI Health. The series features an extraordinary group of renowned doctors and researchers speaking on a wide range of topics.

For more information click here: https://nbplf.foundation/programs/medicine-in-our-backyard/.

Homelessness Update

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Re-enrolled a client into services and reinstated his benefits for medical care.

Enrolled one person into services.

Continued to shelter people: 23 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.

Click here for information on the City’s Good Giving program: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.