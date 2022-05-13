Fatal Collision Snarls Traffic on Coast Highway in Newport Beach

Share this:

On Thursday, May 12 at approximately 12:45 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received several 911 calls regarding a single-vehicle traffic collision in the 3000 Block of Pacific Coast Highway.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pacific Coast Highway when it struck a curb and ultimately collided with construction equipment located on the south side of the road.

Officers arrived on scene and found three deceased passengers in the vehicle. Additionally, three construction workers suffered minor non-life- threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The investigation closed the eastbound and westbound Pacific Coast Highway between Superior Avenue and Riverside Avenue for many hours, snarling traffic in the area and causing a mile-long backup in either direction of Coast Highway.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Austin Laverty at [email protected].