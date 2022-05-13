Kure It Cancer Research Annual Golf Tournament Set to Tee Off at Pelican Hill Resort June 10

Share this:

Laker greats James Worthy and Byron Scott are just two of the celebrities scheduled to participate in this year’s Kure It Cancer Research’s Fifth Annual Rivals Cup Golf Tournament, returning to Pelican Hill Golf Club on Friday, June 10, 2022.

New this year is a “Celebrity Fourth” option, where groups can sign up for a foursome, fill three spots and have a celebrity (a past or present pro athlete, actor or personality) join as the fourth player.

Several hole-in-one opportunities will be offered throughout the course, including a Rolex watch, use of an Aston Martin from Aston Martin Newport Beach and jewelry from Lugano Diamonds.

The awards party will be held immediately following the tournament at Pelican Hill Golf Pavilion. A silent auction will be offered and will include golfing opportunities at prestigious locations. A live auction with a plethora of tempting items will be held with popular auctioneer Jack Krone officiating.

Chairing the tournament is immediate past Chair Burton Young, longtime supporter Andy Chaffee and Kure Cancer Research Board Chair Todd Perry,

Both UCLA Jonsson and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Centers will benefit from the fundraising effort.

Celebrity golfers include Byron Scott (Lakers), “Big Game James” Worthy (Lakers), Tyus Edney (retired Pro Basketball player & coach ), Stephen Beuerlein (former American football quarterback and current NFL and college football analyst for CBS), Emery Moorehead (former NFL tight end for New York Giants), Dorsey Levens (former NFL running back for the Packers and Eagles), Michelangelo Blair (former NFL running back for the Bengels and Packers).

Lakers Owner/President Jeannie Bass is sponsoring a foursome and is sending the Lakers Girls to join in on the festivities.

The tournament is sold out, but you can be placed on a waiting list by contacting Jackie Kurtz at [email protected].

Kure It, Inc. is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing funding for translational research projects focused on kidney cancer and other underfunded cancers. The funds raised through Kure It directly support groundbreaking research at leading cancer centers.

Founded by Barry Hoeven in 2007 after his diagnosis with kidney cancer, Kure It expanded to support all underfunded cancers when the vast disconnect between the number of people afflicted with cancer and the amount of funding available for research became apparent.

To date, Kure It has raised more than $10 million for cancer research and holds strong to the belief, “Together We Can Eradicate Cancer.” Visit www.KureIt.org for details.