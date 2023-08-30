Fatal Traffic Collision

Share this:

On Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at 1:16 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and 60th Street.

Officers arrived on scene and located a Ford Fusion that had collided with a male pedestrian. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian, a male adult, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The pedestrian’s identity is not being released at this time, pending identification by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Coroner Division.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. The NBPD is seeking witnesses to the collision or anyone who can assist with additional information about the incident. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Bill Hume at (949) 644-3687 or [email protected].