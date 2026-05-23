‘Sex and the City’ Creator and Author Candace Bushnell Brings her One-Woman Show to South Coast Repertory

Candace Bushnell decided she wanted to be a writer when she was eight years old. She had her first piece published when she was 19—a piece on how to behave at Studio 54.

Bushnell suddenly found herself writing for women’s magazines, including a column for the New York Observer that was adapted into the best-selling “Sex and the City” anthology, which in turn was the basis for the television series “Sex and the City” and two movies. Bushnell wrote the best-selling novels “4 Blondes,” “Trading Up,” “Lipstick Jungle,” “One Fifth Avenue,” “The Carrie Diaries” and “Summer and the City.”

The television show “Sex and the City” ran for six seasons (1998-2004) and 94 episodes on HBO, earning 54 Emmy nominations and 24 Golden Globe nominations. Through the eyes of Carrie Bradshaw—the character based on and inspired by Bushnell—“Sex and the City” impacted pop culture in immeasurable ways through fashion, food and relationships. The show spawned a sequel, “And Just Like That,” which ran on HBO Max from 2021-2025.

Now, South Coast Repertory is bringing the original Carrie Bradshaw to its Segerstrom Stage when the theater presents “Candace Bushnell: True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY.”

The one-woman show tells the story of how Bushnell created “Sex and the City,” the ups and downs of life as a single woman in New York and the television series that became a global phenomenon.

It runs for one weekend only. Performances are Saturday May 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m.

The benefit production is supported by Host Committee members Stephanie Argyros, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Jane Yada, Wendy Hales and Paula Tomei.

According to South Coast Repertory’s Managing Director Suzanne Appel, “Girls night out has never been so much fun as it will be when we gather to celebrate what ‘Sex and the City’ has meant to women everywhere. For 30 years Candace Bushnell’s Carrie Bradshaw has embodied what it means to be true to oneself, something she shares with her creator. Candace’s work has honored the richness of female friendships and expanded how women embrace their sensuality. South Coast Repertory has long welcomed world-class artists to its stages. This benefit for our season and education programs is a wonderful opportunity to bring together live theatre and fashion for a great cause.”

Bushnell said she was living in New York and writing about women in a big city, dating, and mating rituals.

“There was kind of a sea change in the 1980s because women were going to work, they were going into offices to have it all, and that affected dating,” said Bushnell. “And then in the 90s there were a lot of single women who hadn’t found anybody, but now they were successful. It’s really the beginning of the book. Why are there so many great women in New York, and no great guys to marry them? it was really a phenomenon—for one of the first times in history women didn’t need a man to survive.”

0More than just relating stories, Bushnell performs her one-woman show on a set that resembles a living room. It’s a set that can easily travel, as Bushnell has performed her show Off-Broadway and around the world.

“I just returned from a trip to Europe, where I went to Copenhagen, Athens, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Paris, and Bucharest,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been really lucky because the show has affected so many people. I’ve had so many young women come up to me and say that ‘Sex and the City’ really helped them over a difficult time, or gave them a different way to look at their lives, or just made them feel better about themselves, so that is just fantastic. That’s really the best part about it, that so many people appreciate the show, and the show has been important to them.”

“So many things that happened on the TV show happened in my real life,” added Bushnell. “It’s the origin story of ‘Sex and the City’ mixed with my life story—how I wrote it, how hard I worked to get there, why I invented Carrie Bradshaw, and what happened to me afterward.”

According to information from SCR, each performance includes a pre-show South Coast Plaza shopping experience featuring brand partners on-site at SCR. Mona Lee Nesseth, an antique and estate jewelry expert, will curate a selection of luxury jewelers for exclusive on-site shopping. All guests will be invited to join in for themed cocktails and opportunities for fashionable photos with friends.

Ticket levels feature a limited number of VIP Meet & Greet Packages for $425 that include a pre-show VIP reception (sponsored by South Coast Plaza), and an exclusive champagne meet-and-greet and photo opportunity on stage with Bushnell.

Those interested in private sponsorship experiences should contact SCR Director of Development, Clare Kiklowicz at (714) 708-5521.

Ticket and Experience Packages:

VIP Meet-and-Greet, $425: Includes premiere seating, South Coast Plaza trunk show experience, pre-show VIP reception with unlimited drinks, swag and an exclusive champagne meet-and-greet photo opportunity with Candace Bushnell.

VIP, $250 until Feb. 15: Includes premium seating, South Coast Plaza trunk show experience, and pre-show VIP reception with unlimited drinks and swag.

Plus, $150: Includes preferred seating, South Coast Plaza trunk show experience and one drink ticket.

Regular, $85: Includes reserved seating and access to pre-show South Coast Plaza trunk show experience.

Tickets are now on sale at www.scr.org, or by calling the SCR Box Office at (714) 708-5555.