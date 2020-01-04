First 2020 City Meetings: Lecture Hall, Election Reform

Share this:

A pair of city meetings Monday night kickoff the new year with work on a significant cultural arts project and discussion of an important political topic.

The Library Lecture Hall Committee will meet Monday from 3–5 p.m. at the Civic Center in the Crystal Cove Conference Room, bay 2D.

The meeting will consider what the Library Foundation’s and the Committee’s “vision” for the project, and introduce Robert Coffee and his architectural team.

The group will also consider types of events and programs the lecture hall might host, whether the facility should be rented out to outside groups, ticketing, seating count, technology, and more.

Also meeting on Monday, is the City Council Ad Hoc Committee on Election Reform. The group will meet from 5–6 p.m. in the Friend’s Meeting Room in the Central Library.