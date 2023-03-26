Free Document Shredding, E-Waste Disposal and Compost Distribution on Earth Day April 22

Share this:

To help celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, the City of Newport Beach is hosting a free document shredding, E-waste disposal and compost distribution event from 8 a.m. to noon at the Newport Beach Corporation Yard, 592 Superior Ave

This Earth Day event is brought to you by the City of Newport Beach and CR&R.

The event will feature free document shredding, e-waste disposal, and a compost giveaway. Residents can bring up to 10 standard file boxes of documents for shredding and can receive up to five, 30-lb. bags of compost while supplies last. Please note that residency will be verified, so don’t forget to bring identification.

The shredder can accommodate most materials including bank and financial statements, credit card statements or pre-approved credit card offers, old IRS tax forms, checks or bills, old credit cards and plastic/paper membership cards, junk mail, and documents bound with staples or paper clips.

Please note that x-rays or larger plastic items such as binders cannot be accepted.

Acceptable items for e-waste disposal include computers, computer monitors, keyboards, televisions, flat panels, other monitors, printers, DVD players, cell phones, and other small electronic devices.

Medical waste, batteries and other household hazardous waste will not be accepted.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at (949) -718-3055.