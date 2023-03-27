Speak Up Newport Hosts April 12 Meeting on Newport’s General Plan with Former Mayor Nancy Gardner

Share this:

The city of Newport Beach is currently amending its General Plan to include 4,845 new housing units as well as update it to reflect current resident vision of the city’s future.

How will the City do that and maintain the quality of life enjoyed by Newport Beach residents? How will traffic and environmental impacts be addressed in this plan? How will your neighborhood be affected?

Get the answers to these and other questions on Wednesday, April 12, when former Mayor Nancy Gardner, the General Plan Advisory Committee Chair, discusses in detail how her committee will create the City’s new General Plan and incorporate these housing mandates.

There will be an opportunity to ask Nancy questions at the meeting and provide your thoughts on what should be done, including written suggestions for her committee to consider.

The meeting starts at 5:15 p.m. with a reception hosted by The Bungalow Restaurant. Program with Nancy Gardner is 6 to 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr. The Community Room is on the right (directly across from City Council Chambers) when you enter the complex on Civic Center Drive. Parking is available in the Parking Structure and in the parking lot adjacent to the structure.

The meeting is free and no registration is necessary.

The meeting will be simulcast on Zoom. To participate in this free Webinar please register at: http://www.speakupnewport.com/city-plan-update-2023.

If you have a question you would like to ask the speaker, please send it to: [email protected].

For more information, visit www.speakupnewport.com.