Free Fair Housing Workshop at Newport Beach City Hall February 6

The Fair Housing Foundation will be holding a Fair Housing Workshop at the Newport Beach City Hall in the Corona del Mar Conference Room, Bay E 1st Floor, located at 100 Civic Center Dr. from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

This workshop is free and open to the public. Attendees will learn about how they are protected under fair housing laws, what their rights and responsibilities as tenants and landlords are, and how to deal with tenant and landlord disputes.

The Fair Housing Foundation will explain state and federal fair housing laws, discuss state and federally protected classes, notices, security deposit, rent increases, the Tenant Relief Act, and much more.

The Fair Housing Foundation services residents of the city of Newport Beach. They are contracted by the city of Newport Beach and receive funds through the Community Development Block Grants. They educate the public about Fair Housing rights and responsibilities through workshops, trainings, and community events. FHF provides mediation and counseling services through a housing assistance hotline at (800) 446-FAIR (3247) and walk-in clinics. They also investigate issues of discrimination related to housing. For more information, visit www.FHFCA.org.

Registration is mandatory. RSVP here: fhfca.org/event/newport-beach-fair-housing-workshop-2.

About the Fair Housing Foundation: Founded in 1964, the Fair Housing Foundation (FHF) is a private, non-profit, non-partisan educational agency dedicated to promoting the enforcement of fair housing laws and encouraging an atmosphere of open housing through education, enforcement activities, counseling services, and outreach programs. The Fair Housing Foundation is an approved HUD Housing Counseling Affiliate. They are contracted with cities throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties to provide Fair Housing Services. Fair Housing Foundation serves over 10,000 clients annually through its programs.