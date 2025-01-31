Wake Up! Newport Event on February 6 Features Newport Beach Fire Chief and Fire Marshal

Share this:

Will Newport Beach be the next Pacific Palisades?

In light of the devastating fires in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles and Newport Beach Fire Marshal James Gillespie will make a presentation on the state of wildfire preparedness in Newport Beach, and will be sharing photos taken by Adam Novak, one of the Newport Beach firefighters sent to the Pacific Palisades fire for two weeks.

Jeff Boyles was appointed as the 9th Fire Chief of the Newport Beach Fire Department in July 2019. His fire service career began in 1994 as a firefighter with the San Bernardino County Fire Department. In 2000, he joined the Newport Beach Fire Department as firefighter, steadily rising through the ranks of Fire Paramedic, Captain, Battalion Chief and Assistant Chief.

Throughout the Chief’s career, he diversified his experience and leadership by serving as an Arson Investigator, Association President, and Department Training Chief.

Beyond his professional responsibilities, Chief Boyles has actively engaged with local organizations, including being vice-president for Speak Up Newport and serving on the boards of Leadership Tomorrow and the Newport Beach 1/1 Marines Foundation. He’s a respected Commodore with the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce serving on the Executive Staff, is the immediate past president of the Cal Cities Fire Chiefs and is the current President of the Orange County Fire Chiefs Association.

Chief Boyles holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Master of Public Administration from California State University, Long Beach.

A testament to his dedication to continuous learning and growth, Chief Boyles recently achieved another milestone, graduating from the Naval Postgraduate School Executive Leaders Program with a cohort of 32 professionals throughout the United States tasked with national security. He was recently recognized as the 2024 First Responder of the Year by the Association of California Cites, Orange County.

Residing in Huntington Beach, Chief Boyles enjoys surfing, paddleboarding and visiting his two sons in college and coaching.

Chief James Gillespie is a certified Fire Inspector, Fire Plans Examiner, Fire Investigator, Instructor, Community Risk Reduction Specialist, post fire Damage Inspection Specialist, Youth Fire setting Intervention Specialist, and Fire Marshal. Chief Gillespie has served in many roles, including a fire inspector at the Riverside County Office of the Fire Marshal, a fire investigator with the Vista Fire Department, and currently as the Fire Marshal for Newport Beach Fire Department.

Additionally, Chief Gillespie serves as an adjunct professor at San Diego Miramar College, where he teaches collegiate courses, state fire training courses, and manages the fire work experience program. Chief Gillespie is currently the President of California Fire Chiefs Association Fire Marshal Section, sits on the Fire Code Action Committee for the development of the International Wildland Urban Interface Code, teaches at conferences around the nation, and is a former President of Orange County Fire Marshals.

Chief Gillespie holds an associate’s degree in Fire Technology and a bachelor’s degree in Public Safety Management.

Wake Up! Newport meeting starts at 7 a.m. with a complimentary continental breakfast followed by the program at 7:45 a.m. Admission is free but RSVP at www.NewportBeach.com.

The event is at the Newport Beach Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive.