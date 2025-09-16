From Orchard to Cone: Salt & Straw’s Apple Series Arrives in Newport Beach

Apple lovers love fall in Southern California. Apple-picking has begun at Oak Glen, and Julian is ready to serve slices of apple pie a la mode.

But why drive miles from OC when you can savor sensational apple flavors at Salt & Straw in Newport Beach.

The Apple Series is a hyper seasonal set of flavors celebrating the bounty of apple season, and the beginning of fall. The limited-edition menu is available through October 2, and it’s worth a special trip to Salt & Straw.

According to information from Salt & Straw, head ice cream maker and co-founder Tyler Malek has created five flavors that reimagine nostalgic, apple-forward desserts.

Flavors in The Apple Series:

Apple Cider Donuts: Royal icing ice cream studded with chunks of apple cider donuts and ribboned with cinnamon-vanilla caramel.

Apple and Cheddar Cinnamon Rolls: Back by popular demand, bites of apple pie-stuffed cinnamon rolls are folded into sharp white cheddar ice cream, and finished with a gooey cinnamon swirl:

Vanilla Apple Custard Tart – An apple cider-spiked vanilla custard with housemade vanilla-apple tart bites folded throughout.

Caramel Apple Sherbet – A crisp apple sherbet ribboned with vanilla-infused caramel.

Hoppy Apple Cider Sorbet (v): Dairy-free sorbet made with dry-hopped apple cider—an homage to the Pacific Northwest’s annual apple and hop harvests.

Sampling Flavors

I love apples. And apple pie. I make regular pilgrimages to Julian Pie Company where you can purchase all things apple (including apple pie crust cookies). My mother had an apple tree in her backyard that yielded hundreds of apples every fall—meaning plenty of homemade apple sauce and apple pies. And apple slices are a go-to snack when I need to eat healthy.

So naturally I looked forward to sampling the new Salt & Straw flavors.

The Salt & Straw at 2001 Westcliff Dr. (next to Olea Restaurant) was busy on a recent Saturday afternoon when I pulled up in front of the shop. Families were standing outside devouring cones and cups of frozen goodness, but the line inside was fairly short and within a few minutes it was my turn to taste.

The Apple Cider Donuts sample was a delicious blend of caramel and apple, and when I was informed that the apple cider donuts were made by Sidecar (their flagship location is two blocks from Salt & Straw), I knew I was going to order a cup.

However, just to make sure, I also sampled the Vanilla Apple Custard Tart. Wow—this flavor was also fabulous, making my decision difficult.

The Caramel Apple Sherbet was also wonderful with a nice combination of apple and caramel. The Hoppy Apple Cider Sorbet was also flavorful. I skipped the Apple and Cheddar Cinnamon Rolls. I know some people like cheese on their apple pie, but I prefer my apple pie – and apple pie ice cream – cheddar-free.

I happily carried my Apple Cider Donuts ice cream cup to my car, eagerly scooping the delicacy into my mouth. This is sensational ice cream! The donut chunks offered a perfect counter-texture to the smoothness of the ice cream.

A few days later, I reflected on the apple flavors and decided to return to Salt & Straw, but this time for the Vanilla Apple Custard Tart. I loved the apple tart bites layered into the ice cream.

And yes, I’ll be going back for a cup of Caramel Apple Sorbet—or maybe a large cone filled with multiple flavors.

For more information, visit https://saltandstraw.com.