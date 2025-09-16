Join OC Parks for Coastal Cleanup Day at Upper Newport Bay Sept. 20

Join OC Parks, Newport Bay Conservancy and fellow volunteers for Coastal Cleanup Day at Upper Newport Bay on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Lend a helping hand, protect local coastlines and wildlife, and contribute to the removal of thousands of pounds of trash and recyclables that make its way into the Bay from all areas of the Newport Bay Watershed.

Each year, people from around the world gather to remove trash from beaches and waterways on the third Saturday in September. In Orange County, various groups volunteer their time cleaning up Upper Newport Bay, one of the largest estuaries in Southern California, as well as numerous other sites.

“One third of Orange County’s tourism economy is bolstered by our ocean economy. Coastal Cleanup Day in the Upper Newport Bay highlights the vital role we all play in protecting the environment and our natural resources,” said Orange County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Katrina Foley. “Keeping our beaches, waterways and bays clean preserves our local habitats, maintains their unique beauty, and supports a critical piece of our local economy.”

Approximately 1,000 volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to remove trash and invasive plant species. Volunteers will meet at various mini-cleanup day sites around the 11-mile loop of the bay. The exact meeting location will be shared prior to Sept. 20.

Participants are encouraged to wear old clothes and closed-toe shoes (tall/rubber boots are best). Remember to bring a refillable water bottle, gloves and a trash bag or bucket. A commemorative t-shirt will be given to all volunteers.

Location: Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, 2301 University Drive, Newport Beach.

Register at www.eventbrite.com/coastal-cleanup-day.

Additional Event Partners: California Department of Fish and Wildlife, City of Newport Beach, Orange County Coastkeeper, Newport Aquatic Center and Inside the Outdoors.