Fun Zone Festival on Nov. 12 Benefits Balboa Island Museum

Each year, the Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach brings the community together for their annual fundraiser to support the museum’s mission: to collect, preserve and promote the culture and history of Balboa Island and Newport Beach.

This year the event is being held at the iconic Balboa Fun Zone on Friday, November 12.

The Fun Zone will come alive as this unique and exciting event inspires guests to be kids again. The night includes food, adult beverages, carnival games, a patio concert, photos, entertainment, a silent auction and more.

As a nonprofit organization, the Balboa Island Museum relies on the generosity of the community. This annual event generates funding for museum educational programs, events, and exhibitions, all which serve Newport Beach in a significant way.

You can help celebrate and support this important work by attending the Fun Zone Festival. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at the event website: www.BIMNBFunZoneFestival.com, or at the museum. Tickets include two drink tickets and four carnival game tickets. Additional drinks and carnival game tickets can be purchased on site. Food is included with the admission ticket. This event is 21+ only as alcohol will be served. Please bring your ID.

Fun Zone Festival sponsorship opportunities are also available. Visit the Festival website or contact the museum at (949) 675-3952 or at [email protected]

A special thank you to the Pyle family, the new owners of the Fun Zone, who have graciously opened the doors of this historic venue. Long-time Newport Beach residents, the Pyle family intends to renovate and restore the notable waterfront property.

Treat yourself to a little bit of nostalgic bliss. Attend the Fun Zone Festival and take a stroll down memory lane.

Originally founded in 2000, the Balboa Island Museum works to collect, preserve, and promote the culture and history of Balboa Island and Newport Beach. Featuring exhibits on local histories of surfing, fishing, The Wedge and more, the museum offers a unique educational experience for locals and visitors alike. For more information on the Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach, please visit https://balboaislandmuseum.org.

The Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach is a 501(c)(3) organization.