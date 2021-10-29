Newport Beach Film Festival Opening Night Celebrates Cinema and Skateboards

Share this:

Cinema and skate culture combined to provide film fans with a fun evening at the opening night of the Newport Beach Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 21 thanks to the World Premiere of “Never Catch Pigeons: and Eleven More Hard Lessons from Mr. Paul Van Doren” at Edwards Big Newport.

The documentary tells the remarkable and honest story of Paul van Doren, a self-made innovator who started Vans, the iconic shoe and lifestyle brand that inspired a global skateboarding revolution.

Directed by NBFF alumni Doug Pray, the film features Paul van Doren, Tony Alva, Christian Hosoi, Ray Barbee, Brighton Zeuner, Hana Beaman, Dylan Graves, Steve Van Doren, Cheryl Van Doren, Kathy Van Doren, Paul Jr. Van Doren, and Janie Van Doren.

The red carpet arrival featured members of the Van Doren family and a host of skateboarders, including Tony Hawk, co-owner of the Guac Amigos restaurant in Newport Beach.

Following the screening, the Festival hosted a Street Party presented by VANS in the parking lot behind Edwards Big Newport. The event feature a hosted bar by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, live music, food booths and trucks including Wahoo’s and Sgt. Pepperoni’s pizza, and a skate ramp where a dozen noted skaters dazzled the crowd.

Photos by Charles Weinberg